Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Gwalior Police on Wednesday arrested an employee of the Air Force for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the Gola Mandir area here.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suman Gurjar, the girl had filed the complaint at the police station on Monday.

Also Read | Sir W Arthur Lewis Was Awarded Nobel on This Day in 1979: Google Celebrates His Contributions With a Doodle!.

"The girl came in with her father on December 7 to report the cases. She told us that a friend of her father has been molesting her for the last four to five years. We contacted the Air Force people and the man was arrested.

The accused has been booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

Also Read | EDMC Budget 2020-21: East Delhi Municipal Corporation Proposes Three New Taxes in a Bid to Boost Revenue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)