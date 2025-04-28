New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday announced the publication of the gazette notification regarding 'Gyan Post', a new service to make the delivery of educational, social, cultural, and religious books more affordable across India.

This service reflects India Post's continued commitment to supporting education and reaching learners in every part of the country.

According to the Ministry of Communications, education is the foundation of a stronger future, but access to learning resources should not depend on geography or affordability.

'Gyan Post' has been created with this belief at its heart to ensure that a textbook, a preparation guide, or a cultural book can travel the last mile, reaching even the most remote village or town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Regions, Scindia, said that a new scheme is being launched by our Indian Postal Department.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology is to not only provide education to every youth of the country but also to keep every youth connected with every source of education. It is a matter of pride that our postal department is also ready to contribute to this. The ideology of the Gyan Post facility has been laid down by the postal department on the basis of which there is not only connectivity but also affordable means so that the sources of education can reach the common people and every person and the reason behind this is that the postal department has a reach in every corner of the country. We have about 1 lakh 64 thousand points of presence," he said.

"On the basis of the service of Gyan Post, educational books should reach the people in an affordable way, this is our resolution. Under the new education policy and syllabus, "Gyan Post" serves as a vital delivery mechanism for ensuring that education reaches every individual," he added.

Designed to support learning and knowledge-sharing, 'Gyan Post' offers affordable options for sending books and printed educational materials through India's vast postal network. The service is priced to encourage wider access.

Books and printed educational materials sent under 'Gyan Post' will be trackable and transported through surface mode to ensure cost-effective delivery.

The packages can be sent at highly affordable rates, starting from only Rs 20 for packets up to 300 grams and maximum of Rs 100 for packets up to 5 kilograms (taxes as applicable), it added.

Only non-commercial, educational material will be eligible under 'Gyan Post'. Publications of a business or commercial nature, or containing advertisements (other than incidental announcements or book lists), will not be accepted under this service. Each book must carry the name of the printer or publisher as per prescribed conditions.

Through 'Gyan Post', India Post reaffirms its enduring commitment to public service, helping bridge the education gap, one book at a time. By making learning resources more accessible and affordable, India Post continues its legacy of empowering individuals and communities across the nation. (ANI)

