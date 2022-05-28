Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A letter has been written on behalf of the Anjuman Intrageniya Committee to the Varanasi district court demanding that the report of the commission should not be made public in the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter.

The letter also referred to applications in the court for the certified copy of the commission's order.

Merajuddin Siddiqui, a lawyer for the committee, told ANI they have pleaded that the commission report, photographs, and videos be shared with only the concerned parties "and that the report is not made public". "We will get it on May 30," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the district court heard arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

The Muslim side has argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a video graphics survey of the Gyanwapi complex, and the Hindu side claimed a 'Shivling' was found during the exercise.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer handles this case. (ANI)

