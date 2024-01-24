Varanasi, January 24: The Varanasi district Court on Wednesday asked that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report be made public today and the hard copy be provided to both sides. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "Today, the court heard both sides and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI's report will be provided to both sides...The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report."

"The court listened to both sides today. After hearing both sides, an agreement was reached that a certified copy of ASI's report be made available to both sides. As soon as the court passes the order, our legal team will apply for the certified copy..." Earlier on January 16, the Supreme Court allowed an application of Hindu women petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and maintaining hygienic condition. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Decide on January 6 on Making ASI Survey Report on Gyanvapi Masjid Complex Public.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of 'wazukhana' shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the apex court. Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports cleaning of the water tank, which has remained sealed on apex court's orders for nearly two years.

The area of 'wazukhana' was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of what was said to be a 'Shivling'. A structure -- claimed to be a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side -- was found in the mosque premises on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Again Seeks More Time From Varanasi Court To Submit Scientific Survey Report.

The 'Wazu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslim parties in the case since the Hindu parties claim that 'Shivling' has been found in that spot, however, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

