Jammu and Kashmir [India], August 17 (ANI): On the cloud burst and flash floods in Kishtwar, J&K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday expressed grief and support for the families of the deceased in the incident. He also raised a few questions for the administration, such as whether people could have been saved if the bridge had been built in a stronger manner.

Speaking to ANI, J&K Congress President said, "We met the families of the deceased and missing and expressed grief and support. There are a lot of questions that arise from this incident Is this Yatra registered? Why was this not suspended even after warnings about the weather? What is the condition of roads here? If a bridge had been built in a strong manner, people could have been saved. Such calamities are occurring due to disturbed ecology. I request the Forest Department to emphasise a better environment."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident that occurred in the Kishtwar district, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Dulloo said, "61 people have lost their lives in the incident. Security forces and various agencies have launched a collective search and rescue operation. CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, Indian Army, and NHPC were present at the spot immediately after the incident. Almost 450 people are working there day and night in a rescue operation. 116 people have been rescued so far."

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Yadav stated that the rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate and save those still missing.

"Rescue operations are ongoing here, and JCB machines are also working continuously. SDRF, NDRF, local police, and CISF have all been divided into teams, zoning up the area. All agencies are working here. We are hopeful of saving more people. Other people who are missing, who are trapped inside boulders, muddy areas, we are trying our best to get them out. The situation here is better than before," Yadav said while speaking to ANI.

The cloudburst, which occurred during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14, led to devastating flash floods, leaving around 55 people dead in Kishtwar. Security forces have since intensified relief and rescue efforts in the affected region. (ANI)

