Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze on Monday told the K U Chandiwal commission, probing the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, that he had received a "letter of appreciation" from the then city police commissioner for investigating the TRP manipulation case in which senior broadcast journalist Arnab Goswami is named as an accused.

Waze was cross-examined by Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Girish Kulkarni on Monday.

The lawyer questioned Waze, who had headed the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), about the Television Rating Point (TRP) case investigated by him.

Responding to a question whether he and other policemen had received a letter of appreciation from the then police commissioner for investigating the TRP case, Waze replied "yes" but added that he didn't know about others.

Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, now suspended, was the police commissioner of Mumbai when the alleged TRP scam was unearthed.

The Chandiwal panel was formed by the Maharashtra government after Singh accused Deshmukh of indulging in corruption.

Replying to another question, Waze said he didn't remember whether there was any controversy regarding the questioning of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's staff for which he had to explain to his superiors.

Waze denied that he had personally briefed the then commissioner of Mumbai police about the alleged TRP scam.

Waze also said that he wasn't aware whether there was an allegation against him of receiving Rs 30 lakh from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), which triggered a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

When asked if BARC's complaint about TRP manipulation had not named Republic TV, Waze said it was against "some named channels and other channels".

The fake TRP scam had come to light in October last year when the rating agency BARC filed a complaint through the Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers to ensure more revenue from advertisements.

The Mumbai Police had named Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP rigging scam in its second charge sheet filed before a court earlier this year.

Waze was also asked about his role in arresting Goswami in connection with the alleged suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer from Raigad in 2018. The case was being probed by the Raigad district police.

To a query, Waze said his role was limited to assisting the Raigad district police in arresting Goswami.

"I was leading a team from the Mumbai crime branch to assist the police personnel who had come from Raigad (to arrest Goswami)," he said.

Waze said the arrangement for the arrest of Goswami and two others was made earlier in the morning (of November 4, 2020).

Raigad Police personnel were with him during the arrest of the senior journalist.

Goswami was arrested at around 6:30 am from his flat in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on November 4 last year. He was later granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Replying to another question of Kulkarni, Waze said he wasn't aware whether there was any press briefing in the evening following Goswami's arrest.

He also said that he wasn't aware whether the arrest of Goswami created controversy regarding "illegal detention."

Waze said that following Goswami's arrest he reported "his action" to his superior officers, but added that he didn't remember if he reported the same to the then Mumbai top cop.

The single-member Justice Chandiwal (retired) commission was formed by the Maharashtra government in March this year to probe the allegations levelled against Deshmukh by Singh.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March this year in the aftermath of the 'Antilia' bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.

Waze is the prime accused in the Antilia case.

