Bengaluru, December 13: A 36-year-old African national was allegedly killed In Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Victor. The victim was stabbed to death by three people near Kullappa circle in the Kammanahalli area of the city during an argument. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Murders Husband Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct in Bengaluru Rural District, Surrenders.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Victor was staying in Bengaluru for the past 10 years and had married a Bengaluru woman. The arrested accused have been identified as Arun, Philip Raj and Neelakantha. All the accused are residents of Banaswadi. Initially, SD Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) had said that another African national known to Victor had killed him.

“Scientific investigation helped to identify the accused persons,” reported the media house quoting the police officer as saying. The accused stabbed the victim in his chest and abdomen. After the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital by police and locals. However, he died during the treatment. A case has been registered against the accused. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. The motive of murder is yet to be ascertained.

Last month also, a senior citizen was stabbed to death by a security guard in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident took place at an apartment complex in HAL in Bengaluru. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Bhaskar Reddy. The 20-year-old accused, Basanth, was a native of Nepal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).