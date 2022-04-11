Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): A half-burned man's body was found between the Nihalpur Mundi and the bypass road in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, informed police official on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was killed and his body was brought in a suitcase into a field located at Nihalpur Mundi area to be burnt, police said.

Police informed that the body has been sent for postmortem.

"A half-burnt body was found between Nihalpur Mundi and the bypass road. Prima facie looks like the victim was killed and brought here to be burnt in a suitcase. Things will be clear after the postmortem," Manish Dawar, Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

