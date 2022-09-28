Ranchi, Sept 28 (PTI) A Hanuman idol was vandalised in Ranchi's Mallah Toli area and a person was arrested in connection with it, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | WhatsApp Users Beware! Indian Cyber Agency Warns Against Critical Bugs That May Affect Meta-Owned App on Both Android and iOS.

The gates of the temple were closed on Wednesday morning and there was heavy deployment of Jharkhand police personnel in a bid to defuse the tension in the area. A flag march was conducted from city's Albert Ekka Chowk to Ekra Masjid to maintain peace, a top police official said.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff Following Nine Months Gap After Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal told PTI, “There was an attempt to damage the idol. A person has been apprehended on the basis CCTV footage and statement by the guard of a nearby bank ATM counter.”

The about five feet high idol is made of concrete.

Several BJP leaders and Hindu outfits gathered at the temple and staged demonstrations against the administration.

Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi said, “There was an attempt to disturb communal harmony before Durga Puja. The administration should be on high alert to prevent such incidents and ensure punishment to the culprit.”

Mahatma Gandhi Road, on which Mallah Toli is situated, had witnessed violent protests on June 10 over comments made against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)