New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown From July 14 to 22 as COVID-19 Spike Continues.

Patel, 26, participated and led the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat.

He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year.

Also Read | Akhil Gogoi, Jailed Assam Activist, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Say Reports: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)