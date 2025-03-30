Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): The holy period of Chaitra Navratri got underway on Saturday, and the festive spirit is high in Haridwar. Devotees have gathered in large numbers to visit the Maa Mansa Devi temple and seek blessings.

The temple of Maa Mansa Devi is located on Shivalik Mountain. It is believed that Maa Mansa Devi listens to her devotees' true wishes and fulfils them. That's why people from all over the country come here during Navratri to have darshan and tie a thread as a symbol of their wishes.

Also Read | Mumbai: Police Identify 16-Year-Old Mother After Newborn Found in Airport Washroom, Claims Miscarriage; Probe Underway into Possible Stillbirth.

One of the devotees who came for darshan, Nisha, said, "In this temple, wishes get fulfilled, and I come here every Navratri. Today, I've come with my two children and my husband. After visiting Neelkanth, we came straight here to seek blessings. The darshan here is very special. Everyone gets to have a peaceful and comfortable experience. If you bring prasad, the temple also gives you prasad to distribute to your family so that all of you receive the blessings of the Mother. I can't fully express the joy of this experience, but I truly believe that whatever we ask for, the Mother will fulfill it. "

Another devotee who came from Jaipur, Manish, said, "We had been waiting for so long for darshan, and today we finally got the chance to visit Maa Mansa Devi on the occasion of Navratri. The darshan was truly wonderful. We came here to fulfill our vow, as we had promised to return and visit the temple again. The temple was filled with devotees, and the energy was vibrant with people chanting 'Jai Mata Di.' We didn't even realize it when we reached the temple and had darshan--it was such a joyful experience. I really enjoyed the darshan."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself Near Chennai in Urapakkam.

Devotee Rakhi Singla said, "Mata Rani fulfills everyone's wishes. We have come from Delhi. Good arrangements have been made for darshans. We came to open the thread."

According to the Puranas, a demon named Mahisasur caused great trouble to both gods and humans. Seeing everyone's suffering, the gods prayed for a powerful force to defeat him. As a result, Maa Durga appeared and vanquished Mahisasur, bringing peace back to the world. This form of Maa Durga, born from the mind of the gods, came to be known as Maa Mansa Devi.

Since then, she has been worshipped on Shivalik mountain, where devotees come with hopes and prayers, and she blesses them by fulfilling their wishes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)