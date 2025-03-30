Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant festivals that is celebrated across India by the Hindu community. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is observed with great devotion across India. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in the month of March or April. Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins on March 30 with Ghatasthapana and concludes on April 7 with Dashami. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Ghatasthapana, Durga Ashtami, Ram Navami and Other Important Dates of Navratri Festival.

As Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity. Hence, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri. In this article, let’s know more about the Chaitra Navratri 2025 date and the significance of the Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate the Festival of 9 Nights.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Date

Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins on March 30 with Ghatasthapana and concludes on April 7 with Dashami.

Chaitra Navratri Significance

Every year, Hindus celebrate two major Navratris which are Chaitra Navratri and Sharada Navratri. Sharada Navratri is considered as the main Navratri days that fall in the month of September-October while Chaitra Navratri, which gets its name from the month of Chaitra, falls in the month of March- April in the Gregorian calendar. Devotees observe a 9-day fast for Maa Durga and her many avatars during this time as well. The significance of the festival lies in the nine-day battle of Maa Durga against Mahishasur,a which symbolises victory over evil.

All the nine days during the festival of Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri. Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi for Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri is same. Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh it begins with Ugadi. We wish you all a Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025!

