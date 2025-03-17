New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): BJP MLA from Moti Nagar assembly constituency Harish Khurana said that suggestions were taken from the MLAs in the meeting held on Sunday regarding the state budget 2025-26.

He added that BJP's dream to develop Delhi and how to fulfil the people's expectations were the major discussions held in the MLA meeting.

"Suggestions were taken in the MLAs' meeting today. In the meeting, the suggestions of the MLAs were discussed about the budget to be presented in a few days for the development of Delhi. Everyone expressed their views. BJP's dream of developing Delhi and how to fulfil the people's expectations were discussed in today's meeting. The work of removing silt should be done properly, the MLAs expressed their opinion on making a provision for this in the budget...", Harish Khurana said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi budget would be prepared based on the suggestions of the people will lead the national capital to prosperity. She also weighed on the importance of the Budget to be presented by the BJP government in Delhi after 27 years.

"We have been trying to get people's opinion on the Budget of developed Delhi since day one. Today, we specially called the MLAs and listened to them, they sent us the suggestions they took from the public. Delhi's Budget will be prepared with these suggestions. Delhi's Budget is very important; after 27 years our government has been formed in Delhi with a lot of blessings. Our effort is to make the Budget in the interest of Delhi and for the prosperity of Delhi," CM Gupta told reporters on Sunday.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to take place from March 24 to 28 and the Budget will be presented on March 25. (ANI)

