Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of a new scheme on Monday to empower gig workers and ensure their social security coverage.

A dedicated portal will be created for all gig workers in the state, allowing them to register and connect with various government schemes and opportunities. He added that all gig workers registered on this portal will receive insurance protection, including health, accident, and life insurance.

The aim of this initiative is to provide financial stability, social security, and improved working conditions for gig workers, enabling them to become more self-reliant and active contributors to Haryana's economic development.

Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, made this statement while presenting the budget for 2025-26 in the state assembly.

Haryana has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, to implement three new criminal laws, Saini informed the Assembly during his budget speech.

The chief minister said that fast-track courts will be established in every district of the state to ensure the speedy trial and punishment of drug-related cases. Additionally, a centralised NDPS monitoring cell will be set up at the state level.

A proposal of Rs. 10 crore has been made for the development and implementation of modern technologies, such as drones, to maintain law and order. Cyber police cells will also be established at the sub-division level in districts with a high incidence of cybercrimes, he announced.

In the social welfare sector, Saini revealed that a "Divyangjan Kosh" (Fund for Differently-abled Persons) will be established in the state, with a budget provision of Rs 50 crore.

Touching upon environmental matters, Saini outlined plans for the conservation and growth of rare and endangered native tree species, ensuring the protection of their gene pool. Additionally, an environmental training center will be established in Industrial Model Township, Manesar, Gurugram.

To prevent pollution in the Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers caused by immersion after worship and factory leakages, the Haryana Pollution Control Board will introduce a new arrangement. This will respect the faith of the people by providing designated immersion sites along the riverbanks.

During his budget speech, Saini stated that the state government aims to provide clean and affordable rental housing to urban migrants, unorganised sector workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) through the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0.

This initiative will offer short-term rental housing options for those who do not wish to purchase their own homes. A pilot project will be launched to rent out approximately 1,600 flats in various sectors of Sonipat at concessional rates for 25 years, using a transparent system.

The Chief Minister also announced an allocation of Rs 2444.27 crore for the ‘Housing for All' scheme in 2025-26, which is an increase of 303.8 percent from Rs 605.30 crore allocated last year. Additionally, the Housing Board will be merged with Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran in the financial year 2025-26.

An amount of Rs. 300 crore was allocated for the modernization of Haryana Police to equip police personnel with the latest and most advanced technology, as well as to enhance their capacity.

Saini also mentioned that under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana,' elderly individuals from low-income families were provided with the facility to visit ‘Ayodhya Teerth' and take a dip in the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Yatras to Mata Vaishno Devi and Shirdi Sai Temple will be started in the financial year 2025-26.

He stated that there are currently nine labour courts functioning in Haryana for the prompt settlement of industrial disputes, including one each in Ambala, Panipat, Hisar, and Rohtak, two in Gurugram and three in Faridabad. To make the dispute settlement process more accessible, the number of labour courts will be increased to 14.

To promote women's empowerment, the government has decided to build a ‘Mahila Chaupal' (Women's Forum) in every village. In the first phase, 754 villages have been identified for this project.

Meanwhile, Saini made a provision of Rs 5 crore for each MLA to support development works in their respective constituencies during the tenure of the assembly. This amount will be disbursed in three instalments. Each MLA will need to submit a prioritized list of development works totaling Rs 5 crore for their constituency. PTI SUN

