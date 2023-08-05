Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) A case of murder has been registered against a man who allegedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma in Sohna during the communal clashes that spread from Haryana's Nuh earlier his week, police said on Saturday.

Sharma died while undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital two days later on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Pawan Kumar, a Bajrang Dal activist, who was accompanying Sharma in a car when the attack occurred on July 31 in Sohna.

Kumar claimed that Javed forcibly stopped their vehicle around 10.30 pm while they were returning from Nuh.

"On the behest of Javed, about 25 to 30 people attacked us. Sharma was hit on the head with an iron rod and he fell down. Sounds of gunfire were also heard. He was rushed to hospital by the police," Kumar said in his complaint.

He was initially admitted to Civil Hospital in Sohna and later referred to a hospital in Gurugram. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he died during treatment.

"A case of murder has been registered and the investigation is underway. The accused will soon be arrested," DCP (South) Siddhant Jain said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday and later spread to Gurugram and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers here has written to the district and sessions judge accusing the police of arresting people based on "false and fabricated" FIRs and sought a status report from the Gurugram police commissioner in the matter.

They demanded a status report on FIRs registered and the total number of people arrested to date and the present status of all detainees.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, however, said, "In response to the unfortunate incidents of arson and vandalism that occurred in Gurugram following the recent incident at Nuh, the Gurugram Police has taken swift and resolute action to maintain law and order in the region."

"The Gurugram Police reiterates its commitment to upholding human rights and maintaining the dignity of every individual. It emphasizes that no human rights violations have been committed during the course of its operations.

"All actions taken by the Gurugram Police, including arrests and detentions under preventive sections of the law, have been executed based on substantial evidence against the perpetrators involved in the commission of these crimes," the police officer said.

