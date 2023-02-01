Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget-2023 as a milestone in the making of a modern India.

Opposition Congress and Indian National Lok Dal, however, dubbed it "anti-poor" and "anti-farmers".

Also Read | For Last Mile Reach, Finance Minister Announces Recruitment of 38,800 Teachers and Support … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Khattar said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the first budget of the "amrit kaal" while keeping in mind every section of the society.

"The seven priorities of the government towards the country and the society mentioned by the finance minister in the budget will benefit every section. This budget presented in 'Amrit Kaal' will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Inaugurates Mukteshwar Temple, Says 'Leave Ego and Bow Down to God'.

"It is not just a budget, but also a vision document of the 'Amrit Kaal' of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive budget, giving new energy to the countrymen.

"It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation," Khattar said in a statement.

He said the central and state governments are taking important steps for the farmers with the announcement of ramping up production of millet and connecting people with natural farming.

"The announcement of Indian Institute of Millet for coarse grains, promotion of fisheries and horticulture sector or connecting one crore farmers with natural farming are many such decisions which will further strengthen our agriculture system," the chief minister said, adding.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala too welcomed the budget, claiming it will accelerate the economic reform and industrial growth in the nation.

He also thanked the central government for including the state government's digital library scheme in the central budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said Haryana remained "empty handed in the budget as no special plan was announced for the state."

He said the people of the country and the state are struggling with inflation and unemployment, but there was no provision in the budget to give any relief to people on these counts.

"Farmers are agitating for MSP and employees are agitating for the old pension scheme. The budget is silent even on their demands. During the Corona period, every class of people had to face heavy losses, but no provision was made in this budget for its compensation," he said.

On this view of the budget, he was seconded by INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who said there was nothing in this budget for the farmers, inflation, or unemployment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)