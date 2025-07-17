New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Reaffirming that maintaining and enhancing the cleanliness of Gurugram is a top priority of the Haryana Government, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised the crucial role of municipal councillors in the Swachhata (cleanliness) campaign. He urged councillors to work in coordination with civic body officers to strengthen the city's sanitation system.

The Chief Minister assured that there will be no shortage of resources at the state level. He directed councillors that if any officer shows negligence in resolving public issues, they can directly contact the Chief Minister telephonically.

The Chief Minister said this while chairing the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Wednesday. Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, also remained present during the meeting.

In the meeting, 18 complaints were presented, of which the Chief Minister resolved 15. He directed that the remaining three matters be kept pending until the next meeting and directed the concerned officers to present a status report then.

Saini personally reached out to complainants who were unable to attend the meeting, yet whose grievances had been resolved. Also, he spoke to each individual over the phone to review the status of their cases and ensure they were fully satisfied with the actions taken by the administration.

During the meeting, Advocate Ravindra Jain, former member of the District Public Relations & Grievance Committee, shared that repeated attempts had been made to get sanitation workers to remove accumulated garbage near the Jain Temple in Sadar Bazar, but the issue remained unresolved. Expressing displeasure over the working style of the municipal staff, the Chief Minister directed that action be taken against the concerned sanitary inspector.

A complainant from the village of Bahora Kalan was presented before the Chief Minister, citing that someone had encroached upon the government road leading to the cremation ground, causing inconvenience to the villagers. The Chief Minister directed the Block Development Officer to immediately take action by surveying the marked path. If encroachment is confirmed, legal action should be taken accordingly.

A complainant from Jacobpura shared the persistent issue of waterlogging due to sewer overflow in his ward, despite multiple complaints to the Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister directed the Municipal Commissioner to take appropriate action. He reiterated that public grievances must not be ignored at any level and officers should act swiftly to resolve issues and provide relief to citizens.

Pataudi MLA, Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA, Tejpal Tanwar, and Gurugram MLA, Mukesh Sharma, along with Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, Principal Advisor DS Dhesi, CEO of GMDA Shyamal Misra, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, and other dignitaries, were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

