Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off two buses from Rewari carrying the first batch of devotees for the Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana'.

On January 16, the Saini government extended the scope of the scheme to enable senior citizens to visit the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and partake in the holy dip.

Also Read | Jobs Coming: India's Tourism Industry To Generate 24 Million Talent Opportunities in Tier 2, Tier 3 Markets by 2033 With 7.1% GDP Growth in Sector, Says WTTC.

Saini flagged off the first batch of devotees today, sending two buses carrying pilgrims from Rewari to the mela.

During this, he also interacted with the devotees, offering them his best wishes for a safe and fulfilling journey.

Also Read | Surat: History Sheeter Tries To Run Over Police Personnel for Intercepting His Vehicle at Checkpoint in Athwalines Area, Arrested (Watch Video).

Saini was in Rewari on Sunday for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to an official statement here, the officers of the Information, Public Relations, and Languages Department worked diligently to update the registration portal and complete all necessary procedures in accordance with the expansion of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Thanks to their swift efforts, the first batch has successfully left for the Maha Kumbh, it said.

Along with the devotees, doctors and security personnel were also sent in the two buses to ensure a smooth and trouble-free journey, it said.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that the state government facilitates visits to important pilgrimage sites across the country for devotees under the the yojana.

The government has expanded this scheme to enable devotees to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said.

Under this scheme, already a large number of pilgrims from across the state have already visited Ayodhya and other pilgrimage sites, Saini said.

Notably, under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, the state government provides free pilgrimage to senior citizens aged 60 years and above, whose annual family income is less than Rs 1,80,000.

Registration on the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana portal is mandatory for devotees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)