Hisar (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday held a pre-Budget meeting with farmers and stakeholders from the agriculture sector to seek their suggestions towards achieving Haryana 2047.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, and other administrative officials were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with a delegation led by Managing Director and India Head of Mizuho Bank of Japan, Ryo Murao, at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for strategic investments in Haryana.

During the discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest in entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana. Key areas identified for collaboration included automobile manufacturing, education, financial services and, notably, the semiconductor sector, which is emerging as a critical area of global and national importance.

On January 8, CM also launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, which is designed to strengthen the implementation of the National Education Policy through continuous evaluation and data-based monitoring.

Meanwhile, in the presence of the Chief Minister, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed under the 'Gyan Setu' initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities to promote academic collaboration, research integration, and institutional capacity building.

The Chief Minister also said that the initiatives unveiled mark a defining moment in Haryana's education reforms. The objective is to build an education ecosystem that goes beyond conventional degrees and focuses on skills, innovation, and employability. Referring to the Vision Document-2047, launched in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047, he said Haryana is positioning education as a central pillar of long-term development. (ANI)

