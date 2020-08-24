Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.

"I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive," Khattar tweeted.

Also Read | SSR Case: Subramanian Swamy Claims a 'Dubai Compliant Drug Dealer' Met the Actor on the Day of His Death (Read Tweet).

He appealed to his colleagues and associates "who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately".

Khattar's earlier test report came negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after he had attended the meeting with Shekhawat over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue in New Delhi.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister, Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Khattar had on Thursday decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)