Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the 'Sujal' initiative for Panchkula to monitor the water supply and control its flow in the region.

Currently a pilot project, it will be implemented across the state after being successful in Panchkula, an official statement said.

Calling the initiative unique and environment-friendly, the chief minister said that it will prove to be a benchmark in the field of water conservation by helping them save the precious resource.

Under the initiative, a device will be installed in every drinking water meter, tubewell and connections of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) that will store the water usage data online, he said.

With this technology, it will become easy to estimate the flow of water in every house and at every commercial site that falls under HSVP, he said.

It will also help in detecting inactive connections and meters so that they can be turned off. All this information will be made available on a single dashboard so that all the concerned officials can keep an eye on the process, he added.

Chief Administrator, HSVP, Ajit Balaji Joshi said that this initiative will enable easy tracking and closure of illegal connections.

