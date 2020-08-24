Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister took to Twitter to announce his positive status.

Also Read | SSR Case: Subramanian Swamy Claims a 'Dubai Compliant Drug Dealer' Met the Actor on the Day of His Death (Read Tweet).

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar said.

On August 20, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister, Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Khattar who had a meeting with Shekhawat said he had decided to self isolate himself at home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)