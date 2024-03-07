New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will on Thursday inaugurate various projects with a total worth Rs 4200 crore to the state including developmental projects worth Rs 3600 crore and a Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) worth Rs 600 crore.

He will inaugurate 392 projects worth Rs 938 crore in 22 districts and lay the foundation stone of 679 projects worth Rs 2684 crore in all the districts.

The Haryana Chief Minister will also launch the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY). He will lay the foundation stone of PWD's project on the Delhi-Agra and Delhi-Vadodara Expressway Ballabhgarh Mohana Road in Faridabad for Rs 214 crore.

During this period, the foundation stone of the flyover from Khalsa Chowk to Haryana Nursing Home in Karnal to be built for Rs 127 crore, will also be laid. Besides, the irrigation scheme prepared in Mahendragarh for Rs 114 crore will also be inaugurated.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the irrigation scheme started in Charkhi Dadri for Rs 112 crore.

Also, CM Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of Fatehabad Jail to be built for Rs 100 crore and Transport Bhawan in Panchkula to be built at Rs 87 crore.

Earlier, on March 6, in a groundbreaking announcement at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Karnal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at empowering women through technology and economic opportunities.

The Chief Minister also stated that a target has been set to transform 258,000 sisters into 'Lakhpati Didis,' with 50,000 earning a monthly income of one lakh rupees. A dedicated fund of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Additionally, the government plans to open a thousand interest-free stores, with women given priority, aiming to empower their families economically.

"In Haryana, almost 55,000 self-groups are made and over 6 lakh daughters are connected with it. We aim to see our sisters and daughters achieving new heights. Khattar said while addressing the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Karna. (ANI)

