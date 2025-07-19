Julana (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday extended greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday and applauded the CM for changing the course of Delhi's politics under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further stated that under the leadership of CM Gupta, Delhi would touch new heights of development.

"Delhi's popular CM changed the course of Delhi politics under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah. Today is her birthday and I welcome and thank her... Delhi will touch new heights of development under her leadership..." Saini told the media.

Meanwhile, Saini along with other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the CM to her residence in Haryana's Julana.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CM thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their wishes.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that she was deeply grateful for the gracious wishes and ever-inspiring guidance which has been a constant source of strength and motivation in her journey of public service.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I am deeply grateful for your gracious wishes, blessings, and your ever-inspiring guidance which is a constant source of strength and motivation in my journey of public service," the post read.

The CM applauded Modi for his unwavering commitment to India's resurgence and inclusive development, which continued to inspire everyone as he shaped Delhi into a vibrant, self-reliant, and citizen-centric capital.

"Your unwavering commitment to India's resurgence and inclusive development continues to inspire us as we shape Delhi into a vibrant, self-reliant, and citizen-centric capital.As Chief Minister, I remain resolutely committed to translating your vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" into meaningful outcomes that positively impact every resident of the city.

Humbled by your kind words, and honoured to serve under your visionary leadership," the post read.

The CM also thanked Union Minister Amit Shah for the wishes and wrote in a post that his life was a living symbol of nationalism, organisational strength and visionary leadership.

"Honourable Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, Heartfelt gratitude for your warm wishes and inspiring words.

Your life is a living symbol of nationalism, organisational strength, and visionary leadership. The values of organisational discipline, ideological clarity, and dedication to work that I have received from you have provided vision, direction, and patience to my public life.

Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister ji, I am fully committed and dedicated to making Delhi one of the world's finest capitals.

The inspiration to connect governance in Delhi with the spirit of public organisation, to bring clarity and firmness in policy decisions, and to live service as a form of devotion is constantly drawn from your work style and guidance," the post read. (ANI)

