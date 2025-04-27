New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' in Sirsa, urging all sections of society to unite and contribute toward making the state drug-free.

Addressing the gathering at the event, he said that to realize the dream of a developed India and a developed Haryana, it is essential to make the state drug-free. Therefore, in the campaign for a 'Drug-Free Haryana,' everyone must rise above party politics and unite to empower and strengthen the youth of Haryana.

Also Read | 'No Need to Worry, PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Situation in Jammu and Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The Chief Minister called for collective efforts from the saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and the people of Haryana to rise above party politics and actively participate in the campaign for a drug-free Haryana. He emphasized that the cooperation of every section of society is essential in the fight against drugs, and only through a united effort can a drug-free Haryana be achieved.

The cyclothon began at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa and will pass through various parts of the city, concluding at Odhan. CM Saini further led by example, riding a bicycle to the event venue, reinforcing the strong message of promoting a drug-free Haryana.

Also Read | 'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar Discusses 'Cross-Border' Terror Attack in Pahalgam With UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Shree Sarsai Nath Ji, Gurudwara Shri Chilla Sahib and Tara Baba Ji. He said that today in Sirsa, through the Cyclothon, an extraordinary confluence of energy, celebration, and unity has been witnessed, which symbolizes the collective fight against drugs. He added that it is a matter of pride that the Khap Panchayats have extended their support to this Cyclothon.

The Chief Minister further said that this cycle rally, which started from Hisar on April 5, has travelled across the entire state and has now reached its final destination after a 23-day journey. Congratulating all the youth who participated in this rally, he said that these young individuals have tirelessly spread the message of drug de-addiction to every corner of society. This was not just a rally but the beginning of a new thought process that included important issues like health, environment, road safety, and youth empowerment, said CM Saini.

He said that the organizers, participants, and citizens have proven that when the goal is noble, the intention is honest, and there is public participation in the efforts, any evil in society can be eradicated from its roots.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana is the land of Jawan, Pehlwan and Kisan (soldiers, wrestlers, and farmers), and there is no place for drugs here. He said that all of us must come together to advance the spirit of a strong and resilient Haryana.

CM Saini said that while today marks the final stop of the Cyclothon, it should not be considered the end but rather the beginning of the fight against drugs. He urged everyone to take a pledge to make each home and every village in Haryana drug-free. "Surely, this campaign will yield meaningful results."

He said that de-addiction centers are being run to help the youth trapped in drug addiction. Separate de-addiction facilities have also been opened in government hospitals and medical colleges. The government has established an Inter-State Drug Secretariat in Panchkula to curb drug trafficking, said Sh. Nayab Singh Saini.

"Sarpanches have been urged to make their villages drug-free, pollution-free, and perform exceptionally well on parameters like cleanliness and health etc. Villages securing the first, second, and third positions across the state will be honored with awards of Rs. 51 lakh, Rs. 31 lakh, and Rs.21 lakh respectively," he shared.

Appealing to the citizens, the Chief Minister said that if any person has fallen into the trap of drug addiction, they should not be isolated; instead, efforts should be made to help and reintegrate them into the mainstream.

He said that the government has created the 'MANAS Portal,' where any citizen can report information about drug trafficking, and immediate action will be taken on such reports. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

The Chief Minister said that Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to take prompt action on any drug-related complaints received from villages within their jurisdiction. SHOs whose entire jurisdiction becomes drug-free will also be honored and rewarded, he said.

The Chief Minister said this cycle rally has proven that today's youth are not only focused on education and employment but are also aware of their social responsibilities and health. He urged everyone present on this occasion to take a pledge to make Haryana a drug-free state.

Cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, BJP State President Mohan Lal Kaushik, and other distinguished guests were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)