New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini "pretended" to drink Yamuna water and then spat some of it back in the river, saying they want Delhi people to consume the same "poisonous" water.

Amid a controversy over his remark that BJP-ruled Haryana was "mixing poison" in Delhi water supplied through Yamuna and attempting "genocide", Kejriwal shared a video of Saini performing Achman (sipping holy river water) at Yamuna bank in Haryana.

"Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pretended to drink Yamuna water... and then spat the same water back into the Yamuna. When I said that Yamuna water could be dangerous for the lives of Delhiites due to ammonia contamination then they threatened to lodge an FIR against me.

"They want to make the people of Delhi drink the same poisonous water which they themselves can not drink. I will never let this happen," Kejriwal said in the post.

Earlier the day, the Haryana chief minister shared his video on X, saying "Performed achman of holy Yamuna water at the Haryana-Delhi border without any hesitation or reluctance."

The Haryana government will get a case registered against Kejriwal over his "poison in Yamuna" remark, Haryana Revenue Minister Vipul Goel said.

Amid the intensified campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Election Commission took cognisance of Kejriwal's remark on a complaint by the BJP. The poll panel gave him time till 8 pm on Wednesday to file his reply.

AAP sources said the party chief will file his response over the issue.

