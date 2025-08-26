Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with other leaders on Tuesday cycled to the Haryana Legislative assembly to promote de-addiction and environment conservation.

Saini stated "Cycling keeps the environment clean and also keeps the body healthy. Exercise is an important part of everyone's lives... We are spreading awareness across the state against drugs..."

Emphasising the importance of good health, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said efforts were being made to spread awareness among people.

"Today, the MLAs of Haryana have come from the MLA Hostel to the Haryana Assembly on bicycle... When the youth stays away from drugs, that youth will certainly progress, and the family will also progress. When the atmosphere in society is such that everyone is conscious about their health and stays away from drugs, it will certainly be a very important step towards nation-building. The government is also working very seriously on this issue..." Kalyan told reporters here.

On August 24, Ministry of Youth, Affairs and Sports (MYAS) organised it's weekly event under 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' with Delhi and Rajasthan Police personnel pedalling alongside participants to promote fitness.

Under-19 World Boxing Championship gold medallist Krisha Verma, who joined the event, said she was delighted to cycle with police officials.

"I am happy to get an opportunity to cycle alongside Delhi Police and Rajasthan Police personnel. The Prime Minister is running a great campaign under 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle', which will make India fit. Sports Authority of India and Fit India support us (athletes). Cycling helps one stay fit; we athletes also cycle. I want the youth to wake up early and go for a run to motivate the upcoming generation to stay fit," Krisha Verma told ANI.

Police personnel too welcomed the initiative. Additional SP Preeti Chaudhary of the Rajasthan Police's 11th Battalion said, "The (police) personnel enjoyed it as it is a group activity. We have been taught since our childhood to take out half an hour a day for fitness. I cycled after a long time. I was afraid, but as we practice, we will get better."

Sub Inspector Vinod Kumar added, "The Indian government's campaign is bringing in a new energy. Due to our workload, we don't have time for fitness, so this initiative is great. For fitness, one should perform yoga and exercise daily."

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rural Police also organised a cycle rally under the campaign, with officers and constables covering a five-kilometre route.

"Under the Fit India Mission of the Government of India, Ahmedabad Rural Police, with Human Rights Foundation, organised a cycle rally. The total route is five kilometres, and around a hundred cyclists have joined it," Deputy SP Aastha Rana said.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the cycling campaign has so far been held at over 46,000 locations with participation of more than eight lakh people. (ANI)

