New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called upon the Vice Chancellors of universities across the state to place special emphasis on skill development programmes to enhance the employability of the youth.

According to an official release, the Haryana Chief Minister emphasised that universities should collaborate closely with industries to bridge the gap between education and employment.

"Each university should run at least 10 per cent of its programs in collaboration with industrial partners. This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for the state's youth while addressing the evolving needs of various industries," he said. Presiding over a meeting with the newly appointed Vice Chancellors of different state universities, Saini assured the universities of the state government's complete guidance, resources, and support.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana must transform into a state that not only awards degrees but also gives its youth meaningful direction and purpose.

The Chief Minister outlined the state government's vision to establish a Model Skill College and a Model Skill School in every district of Haryana.

These institutions will focus on providing students with specialised skill education, equipping them with practical expertise to thrive in the competitive job market," he said.

He reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with the demands of modern industries and contributes to the overall economic growth of Haryana. Saini urged the Vice Chancellors of the state's universities to intensify efforts towards improving research output, employment opportunities, institutional rankings, and overall quality of education.

He emphasised the importance of working with complete integrity and adopting a fair, non-discriminatory approach to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Saini said that Vice Chancellors must focus on enhancing the rankings and ratings of their respective institutions to elevate Haryana's presence on both the national and international stage.

"This is not only critical for academic excellence but also for fostering a more inclusive and sustainable institutional culture," he said. Highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Saini described it as a historic document and stressed the urgent need for its rapid and effective implementation across educational institutions.

The Chief Minister called upon the vice-chancellors to align their strategies with the key dimensions of the NEP to foster innovation and holistic development.

He further urged universities to maximise their contributions to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat--Viksit Haryana, thereby playing a pivotal role in the socio-economic progress of the state and the nation.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF) has been established to promote research across higher education institutions in the state.

With an initial allocation of Rs 20 crore, HSRF is the first fund of its kind dedicated to encouraging innovative research efforts. The Chief Minister directed universities to make optimum use of this fund, particularly focusing on research that addresses pressing social issues and challenges faced by villages in Haryana.

He emphasised that the fund should be strategically utilised to foster impactful studies that contribute to the development and welfare of rural communities.Chief Minister emphasised the importance of quality assurance in higher education by urging all universities and their affiliated colleges to obtain NAAC accreditation.

He highlighted the need for faculty development, comprehensive student guidance, and active involvement in social projects as institutional priorities. Saini stressed the critical role of imparting value-based education to students to prepare them academically, ethically, and socially for future challenges.

He urged the Vice Chancellors to elevate their universities to the highest standards of education. (ANI)

