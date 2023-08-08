Nuh, August 8: A nine-member delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders, visiting Nuh district, where violence broke out a few days ago, was stopped by the police on Tuesday. The delegation, including the party's state unit chief Udai Bhan and party MP Deepender Hooda, was stopped near Rewasan Village. Meanwhile, Hooda said that the clashes, which broke out days ago, would not have happened had this type of police deployment been earlier.

"Our delegation wants to visit Nuh City, Nalhar Mandir and markets. We want to speak to everyone...There is a lot of Police deployment. Had this been done earlier, there would not have been the clash," Hooda told ANI. Earlier on Monday, Haryana's District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) said that after days of violence in Nuh district, normal life has started to restore in the area, due to the efforts of the district administration. Nuh Anti-Encroachment Drive: Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays Demolition, Seeks Detail of Action.

On Sunday and Monday, the curfew was lifted in an attempt to restore normalcy in the area. "People of all communities were engaged in restoring peace by cooperating with peace and harmony. People are now completely alert to any kind of rumours. Citizens bought their essential commodities from various markets. The officers of the district administration and police remained in constant contact with the people," the DPRO said. Haryana Violence: Mobile Internet Services To Remain Suspended in Nuh District Till August 8.

Congress Delegation Stopped from Visiting Nuh

The state government on Monday said that as many as 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting in Nuh district. Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

