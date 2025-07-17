Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Rohtak district in Haryana in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 17/07/2025 00:46:20 IST, Lat: 28.88 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rohtak, Haryana."

Earlier on July 11, residents across Delhi-NCR experienced mild tremors following an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 that struck Haryana's Jhajjar district, just a day after a stronger 4.4 magnitude quake hit the same region.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 7:49 pm on Friday at a depth of 10 kilometres, with tremors felt across Delhi and its neighbouring regions.

Residents displayed mixed emotions, ranging from worry to calm, in their reactions. Some said, "We will pray to God to bless us," while others said, "I don't fear death," as people dealt with the repeated tremors.

In Jhajjar, one resident said the repeated tremors have unsettled people in the area. "The people seem to be scared. The epicentre was also said to be Jhajjar... Today, too, we felt the tremors. We will pray to God to bless us," he told ANI. (ANI)

