Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], February 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse near the Bawdi Gate area on Friday. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, officials said.

Firefighter Sanjay Sharma said the information was received in the morning, following which the fire tenders were deployed and subsequently controlled the blaze.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' Following Pahalgam Terror Attack; Imposes Social Media Restrictions.

"We received information about the fire incident around 10 AM. A total of 5 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire," he said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | 'Important Day in the History of Indian Politics': AAP Leader Manish Sisodia on His Discharge in Delhi Excise Policy Case (Watch Video).

Earlier, a fire broke out in a garment store in a cloth market area of Ambala on Friday, prompting fire engines to rush to the spot, an official said.

"Fire brigade has reached the spot after receiving the information of a fire breaking out in a cloth shop... The fire is under control. The owner of the shop is Vishal", Kotwali Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)