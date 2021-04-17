Jind, Apr 17 (PTI) Five people were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday, police said.

In the first incident, four people were killed after a bus going towards Hansi from Narwana via Khedi Chowpat hit a motorbike.

The dead have been identified as Roshni (55), her daughter Seema (30) and grandson Lalit (4). The fourth victim has been identified as Bhira (35).

Investigating officer Ravindra said paperwork is being done for the post-mortem of the bodies.

In the second incident, a man was killed and another injured as a car hit the bike on which they were travelling.

The dead has been identified as Ashok. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the injured, identified as Ravindra.

