Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a horrific accident, four persons were killed after a truck rammed into a car at high speed on Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) or Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway, near the Bahadurgarh’s Mandoli village on Wednesday.

According to Arun Kumar, who was at the wheel of the private car, the accident took place around 3.30am he was travelling with his family members to Merath to from Pushkar.

He said he had pulled over to relieve himself when the truck rammed his vehicle.

The accident claimed the lives of four occupants of the car among whom were a woman and two children.

On receiving word of the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies of the four occupants to the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh for post-mortem.

The accident spot was cleared immediately and opened for traffic, police informed.

Further, according to reports, the truck driver is absconding in the wake of the accident and a search for him is already underway.

Police said they informed that they informed the kin of the dead about the accident and further probe will be conducted after speaking with them. (ANI)

