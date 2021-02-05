Chandigarh [India], February 5 (ANI): Haryana Government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS services, and all dongle services in Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 6 "to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order" amid farmers' protest against three farm laws.

The voice calls, however, are exempted from the suspension.

According to an official statement issued by the Haryana government, the government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of two districts namely Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 6, 2021.

"Any person who will be found guilty of the violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," the statement read.

The state government has decided to impose this suspension of internet services in order "to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities" read the statement.

The mobile internet was first suspended after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Later, the government issued orders to extend the ban.(ANI)

