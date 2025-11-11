Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Haryana government has decided to grant relaxation in the upper age limit for ex-Agniveers, who are domiciles of the state, during direct recruitment after completing their military service, an official statement said.

A letter to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. As per the government's decision, ex-Agniveers will be entitled to a relaxation of three years in the prescribed upper age limit for direct recruitment to Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts. Additionally, members of the first batch of ex-Agniveers will receive an age relaxation of five years.

All departments, boards, corporations, universities, and field offices have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions.

On June 17, the Government of India amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 by issuing a Gazette notification.

The amendment officially entrusts the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with the responsibility of coordinating and facilitating the career progression of Agniveers who exit the armed forces after their four-year tenure.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, the President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961," read the Gazette notification.

As per the notification, the MHA will act as the nodal ministry, working in close coordination with various Union Ministries, Departments, and state/Union Territory governments.

"In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading "MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS (GRIH MANTRALAYA)", under the sub-heading "B. DEPARTMENT OF STATES (RAJYA VIBHAG)", after entry 18, the following entry shall be inserted, namely: - "19. Coordinating activities for further progression of Ex-Agniveers," mentioned the Gazette notification further. (ANI)

