Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 7 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao stated that the state government is continually making efforts to equip all government health institutions in the state with modern facilities.

She stated that the availability of medicines and medical equipment used in treatment is being strengthened to ensure that poor and needy patients receive better healthcare services.

Rao informed that the Special High-Powered Purchase Committee has recently approved the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth approximately ₹120 crore. This step, she said, will help improve healthcare services across various districts of Haryana and provide patients with high-quality diagnostic and treatment facilities.

It was decided to finalise the rates for providing MRI facilities at eight locations and CT scan services at two locations in the state under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. ECG testing services will also be made available at 604 centres across Haryana.

The minister said that contracts worth ₹23 crore have been approved for the purchase of 67 anaesthesia workstations for government civil hospitals. Additionally, 22 nasal endoscopes will be procured for ENT patients at a cost of approximately ₹2 crore, while 40 TrueNat machines, valued at ₹6 crore, will be purchased for tuberculosis (TB) testing. Rao added that 15 PathoDetect machines will also be procured at a cost of around ₹13 crore.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential medicines in government hospitals, the Health Department has entered into agreements with various pharmaceutical companies for the purchase of medicines worth ₹75 crore, based on recommendations from doctors and medical experts.

The procurement includes several critical and life-saving drugs such as Anti-Haemophilia EHL Recombinant Factor VIII Injections for patients with bleeding disorders, Anti RH-O-D Injections for pregnant women, IFA syrup, essential antibiotics, and other vital medicines.

Rao said that all these medicines and medical devices will soon be available in every government hospital across Haryana. She assured that if any additional requirements for medicines or equipment arise in the future, fresh procurements will be made without delay.

"Our goal is to ensure that every citizen of Haryana has access to affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare services so that no one suffers due to a lack of treatment. The government is committed to keeping every resident of the state healthy, safe, and strong," the minister said. (ANI)

