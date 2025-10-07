Mumbai, October 7: Will railways allow changing travel dates for booked tickets? The question comes as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that passengers can change the travel dates of their confirmed train tickets online without any fee starting January. At present, the railways allow passengers to cancel their already booked train tickets and make a new booking to change their travel dates.

This not only leads to deductions based on when the cancellation takes place but also proves costly while causing inconvenience to the passengers. Speaking to NDTV, the Union Minister for Railways said, "This system is unfair and not in the interest of passengers." The BJP leader also confirmed that instructions have been issued to implement the new changes, which are passenger-friendly. Government Receives Investment Proposals Worth INR 1.15 Lakh Crore To Boost Domestic Production of Electronic Components and Devices in India: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

That said, Ashwini Vaishnaw further clarified that with the new changes, there is no guarantee of getting a confirmed ticket for the new date, as the same would depend on seat availability. The Railway Minister also said that passengers will have to pay the fare difference if the new ticket costs more.

The Ralways move to allow passengers to change travel dates will help millions of passengers who may require rescheduling their train journeys due to several reasons, but are presently facing hefty cancellation fees. According to the existing rules of the railway, cancelling a confirmed ticket 48 to 12 hours before departure results in a 25 per cent deduction of the fare. ‘Swadeshi Ka Sankalp’: Ashwini Vaishnaw Uses Zoho, Mappls for Cabinet Briefing (Watch Video).

On the other hand, the cancellation fee increases if the confirmed ticket is cancelled between 12 and four hours before scheduled departure. Furthermore, refunds for cancelled tickets are usually not granted once the reservation chart is prepared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

