School Assembly News Headlines Today, 8 October 2025: Reading breaking news headlines during morning assemblies helps students develop a habit of staying informed and aware of the world around them. Just like a meaningful thought of the day brings positivity and inspiration, listening to school assembly news headlines updates keeps school students connected with real-world events and issues. It encourages students to look beyond classroom lessons and engage with what’s happening across the nation, in the field of sports, business and around the globe. Scroll down to know more about the key national and international headlines to include in today’s school assembly on October 8.

National News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Dials Vladimir Putin, Congratulates Russian President on His 73rd Birthday

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Boost Global Markets for Industries in Pune, Says MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol

Mumbai Metro 3 Update: MMRCL To Start Passenger Operations Between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade Stations on October 9

International News For School Assembly

Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Foreign Heavy-Duty Trucks Starting November 1

TikTok US Investor Deal: Donald Trump and VP JD Vance Return to ByteDance-Owned Video Platform after 80% Stake Agreement (Watch Videos)

Sports News For School Assembly

Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov Go Head-to-Head After 30 Years in New York

Rishabh Pant Likely To Play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Second Round Ahead of Making International Return After Injury

Linthoi Chanambam Wins India’s First-Ever Medal at Junior Judo World Championships, Beats Joni Geilen in Women’s 63kg Event To Clinch Bronze Medal

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Shilpa Shetty Questioned for Almost 5 Hours by Mumbai Police’s EOW in INR 60 Crore Alleged Fraud Case

Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge Inspires To Make Micro AI Films on PM Narendra Modi’s Life (See Post)

Business News For School Assembly

UPI New Features: Indian Government Introduces New On-Device Biometric, PIN-Based and Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication; Check More Updates

NPCI rolls out UPI payments with fingerprint and face authentication instead of PIN

World Bank ups FY26 growth outlook to 6.5% on but downgrades next year’s forecast due to Trump tariffs

These headlines often highlight a wide range of topics — from new initiatives and awareness campaigns to updates on education policies and important national developments. By including such diverse themes, schools encourage students to think critically and engage with current affairs beyond their textbooks. This daily practice helps in building curiosity, awareness, and a sense of responsibility among young minds.

