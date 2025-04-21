Chandigarh [India], April 21 (ANI): The Haryana Government have announced that farmers who have suffered loss of life or property related to crops or animals due to incidents of arson will get compensation from the state government, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Saini held a meeting regarding the issue and instructed the officials to take necessary steps on the matter. The farmers affected by the loss of crops will be helped with seeds and fertilisers for sowing the upcoming crops, as per a statement issued by Haryana's Directorate of Public Relations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Saini inaugurated a newly constructed bridge over the Ghaggar River in Panchkula district and said that the development works were being carried out speedily in the state. He added that the government has written a new definition of development in the past decade.

While addressing the gathering at the inauguration event, CM Saini said that "direction and condition" of Haryana have changed ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double-engine government came to power, with development works happening rapidly.

"By laying the foundation stones of small projects, development becomes fast-paced. Ever since PM Modi's double-engine government came to power in Haryana, along with Panchkula, Haryana's direction and condition have changed. Works are happening at a fast pace. In the past 10 years, we have written a new definition of development. The conditions of roads are such that it takes only about three to four hours to reach the other end of the state," Saini said.

On Friday, Saini criticised the previous Congress-led UPA government for introducing the original Waqf bill in haste for 'vote bank politics' during 2013-2014 and claimed that it lacked provisions that truly served the interests of Muslims.

Saini alleged that the Congress brought the bill for vote bank politics, accused the party of engaging in "shoddy politics" and did not acknowledge the improvements in the amended legislation.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's recent observations on the Waqf Amendment Act, Haryana Chief Minister Saini defended the legislation, stating that the amended Act is designed to benefit the entire Muslim community. (ANI)

