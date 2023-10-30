Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to formulate an aero sports policy to promote sports tourism, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced the decision after reviewing various Civil and Aviation Department projects here, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Swiss Woman Murder Case: Swiss Woman Was Smothered, Tortured by Accused, Reveals Autopsy Report, Say Sources.

Chautala underscored the vital importance of nurturing an air sports culture in India, emphasising the nation's potential to become a prominent global player in this field.

"The introduction of an air sports policy in Haryana is expected to not only enhance sports tourism but also generate valuable employment opportunities for the youth, consequently boosting the state's revenue," he said.

Also Read | PK Barbora Dies at 72: Former Indian Air Force Vice Chief, Who Reactivated DBO Air Strip in Ladakh, Passes Away.

Chautala issued directives to his officials, urging them to closely examine the Central government's groundbreaking 'National Air Sports Policy,' marking the country's first foray into this domain.

“As a proactive move, the State Government will prepare its own Air Sports Policy with the objective of maximising participation and by extension, elevating the state's revenue prospects. This initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Haryana's future in air sports and is set to become a game-changer for the state's overall economic development," he said.

According to the statement, air sports encompass a variety of disciplines, including aerobatics, aeromodelling, hang gliding, paragliding, paramotoring, and skydiving.

Some of these sports have international competitions, but India has not participated in them on a permanent basis. The Central government's recent introduction of the 'National Air Sports Policy' could pave the way for India to compete in international air sports competitions, it said.

Chautala also highlighted Haryana's suitability for air sports due to its favourable geographical location and weather conditions.

He mentioned the growing interest among Indian youth in adventure sports and flight-related activities.

He said that the introduction of air sports activities in Haryana would generate revenue for the state government, boost travel and tourism, and promote infrastructure development and local employment, ultimately transforming Haryana into a hub for air sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)