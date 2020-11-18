Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said a post-COVID care and research centre will be set up at the Rohtak's PGIMS hospital to address problems faced by patients recovering from the infection.

Not only people suffering from COVID-19, those facing any issue after recovery will also be treated in this centre, Vij said.

Also Read | UPSEE Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University; Candidate Can Check Results on Upsee.nic.in.

According to a statement, Vij said with an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state in recent days, civil surgeons of all districts have been directed to increase sampling and set up COVID-19 testing camps.

Also Read | Delhi Govt to Set Up a High-Tech Business Park at Rani Khera in 150-Acres Land.

Vij said in a meeting with health officials that the civil surgeons should encourage people to download the app made by the Health Department so that patients could get information about the availability of beds in hospitals well in advance.

In addition, the civil surgeons should ensure the availability of beds in private hospitals too, he said.

He asked all government medical colleges to reserve 100 beds for COVID-19 patients so that these could be used as the number of cases increase.

Vij, who is also the state's Home Minister, directed police to be strict with people not wearing masks.

He directed the Local Urban Bodies Department to check that masks are worn by everyone in shops.

The state has witnessed a spike in virus cases in recent days.

Until Wednesday, Haryana has reported 2,07,039 novel coronavirus cases with 2,039 fatalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)