Ambala (Haryana) [India], August 14 (ANI): With patriotic fervour and nationalistic spirits high in the air ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the country, a Tiranga Yatra was organized by the BJP in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday in the district.

The Tiranga Yatra led by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij saw the participation of thousands of residents in Ambala.

People showered the procession with flowers as it made its way from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park past a number of markets and concluded at the PWD Rest House.

While speaking to the media today, Minister Anil Vij said, "The atmosphere seems patriotic ahead of Independence Day on August 15. On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many patriotic programs including the Tiranga Yatra is being organized by the BJP across the country. Meanwhile, a Tiranga Yatra has been organized by the BJP in Ambala Cantonment today, during which thousands of Ambala residents have participated."

Today on the call of Prime Minister Modi in every village, in every city, in every metropolitan city, Tiranga Yatra is being taken out in the whole country. The language may be different, the region may be different, the traditions may be different, but the tricolour is the pride of all. May our tricolour fly high, he added further.

The Minister added, "When we came to power, we were at number 10 in the economy, today we are at number 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that over the next five years, we would join the first three places, and by the year 2047, our nation will be a developed one. He has also urged the populace to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement."

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Vij said that protesting is a part of democracy, but collaborating with the enemies to betray is another thing. He further said that our opposition leaders speak the language of other hostile countries, which is sad.

The Haryana Home Minister appeared in the colours of patriotism and held the tricolour in his hand during the entire journey. He along with the general public raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' with enthusiasm.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

During the program, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress.

"Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on August 15 and will be onto its 77th year of Independence. (ANI)

