Chandigarh [India], October 10 (ANI): The IPS Officers Association (Haryana Cadre) on Friday expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The Association extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday.

According to an official statement from the IPS Officers Association, a delegation of IPS officers, led by Hardeep Singh Doon, IPS, ADGP (Telecom, Highways and Traffic), along with senior officers, visited the residence of Mrs Amneet P Kumar, IAS, wife of the late officer, to convey their sympathies on behalf of Haryana Police and the Association.

Members of the Association also met and observed two minutes of silence in solemn remembrance of the departed soul.

The Association reiterated its full support for the family in this moment of immense sorrow and offered its condolences during this time of grief.

Earlier in the day, the Chandigarh Police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe in the wake of serious allegations after the suicide of senior IPS officer Puran Kumar.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Officers may co-opt additional experts as required to expedite the collection of evidence, the examination of witnesses, and the preparation of the final report, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. (ANI)

