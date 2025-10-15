A 6-member SIT arrives outside the residence of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died allegedly due to suicide earlier in the month. (FilePhoto/ANI)

Chandigarh [India], October 15 (ANI): The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died allegedly by suicide at his official residence in Sector 24, Chandigarh, on October 7, has given consent to conduct the post-mortem examination of the late officer.

In a statement, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, wife of the officer said, "In view of the assurance extended by the UT Police for conducting a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the Government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the post-mortem examination of Y Puran Kumar, IPS. Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely post-mortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per prescribed procedure, by the constituted Board of Doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a Magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency"

Earlier, a Chandigarh court issued a directive to his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, to file a reply regarding the identification of her late husband's body for post-mortem examination.

According to court documents, the order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raminder Kaul on October 14, in connection with FIR No. 156 dated October 9, registered under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with sections 3(1)(r) and 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case is being investigated by Police Station Sector 11, Chandigarh.

The directive follows an application filed by the DSP and member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), requesting the court's permission to proceed with the identification of the deceased IPS officer's body at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as part of the post-mortem proceedings.

The court had asked Amneet P Kumar to submit her response to the application--either personally or through legal counsel--on October 15, 2025. It further stated that in case of non-compliance, the matter would be decided on its merits.

The SIT, formed by the Chandigarh Police, continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Kumar. (ANI)

