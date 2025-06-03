Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) The Haryana government has launched an e-learning portal for government employees to foster digital literacy and strengthen e-governance, an official said on Tuesday.

The initiative will provide structured, accessible, and department-specific training on e-office usage and other digital modules, he said.

In a letter to all administrative secretaries, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said every department and organisation must appoint nodal officers to manage portal access and employee registration.

The departments should also make sure their staff start the e-office training module on time. Employees can log in to the portal using their Human Resource Management System code and a secure OTP-based system, he said.

The portal allows real-time tracking of training progress. Heads of Departments (HoDs) can monitor whether their staff have started or completed the training, while the chief secretary will oversee the overall progress across all departments, an official statement said.

Developed by the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, the e-learning portal is envisioned to enhance digital competence among employees while streamlining the learning process across all departments through an integrated online platform, it said.

The portal has been designed with the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of training modules from different departments.

These modules can be tailored to specific departments or organisations, or rolled out universally, depending on training requirements.

