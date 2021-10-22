Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 22 (ANI): A Nihang Sikh has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a poultry farm worker and fracturing his leg at the Singhu border in Sonipat after the latter refused to give him chicken for free, said Haryana Police on Friday.

"The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar and we have registered an FIR after receiving the complaint and have arrested the accused," said police

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manoj Paswan, who works at a poultry farm located on the border. On Thursday, when he was passing through the protest site, the accused stopped the latter and demanded chicken for free. After this, the accused assaulted and broke Manoj's legs.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

Several arrests have been made in the case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

