Bob Odenkirk is one of the most beloved actors working in Hollywood right now. Having a great flair for comedy, Odenkirk started out in Hollywood as a comedic writer. He would then later on receive acting roles that really gave a boost to his career and ever since then it’s been smooth sailing for Odenkirk. Later on in his career, Odenkirk would take on some more serious roles as he would mix comedy with drama. Bob Odenkirk Resumes Work on 'Better Call Saul' After Having Suffered a Mild Heart Attack (View Pic).

Shows like Breaking bad and Better Call Saul are where he is at his best and really help you show how he mixes these elements. So to celebrate his 59th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best roles from TV and films.

Father Robert March (Little Women)

Father Robert March (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While his role in Little Women isn’t that big, Odenkirk’s portrayal of Robert March was still a heartwarming affair. His character had a lot of history behind him as he fought in the Civil War and was loving to his daughters, coupled with Odenkirk’s performance just makes it a highlight of his career.

Bill Oswalt (Fargo)

Bill Oswalt (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Even though he was just a recurring character in the first season, it was a treat to see Bob Odenkirk. A character that you do want to hate, cause it’s well, it’s Bob you know, and you can’t hate him. But still, Bill Oswalt was an incompetent sheriff that Odenkirk portrayed quite well.

Arthur Hobbs (How I Met Your Mother)

Arthur Hobbs (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Odenkirk’s character in How I Met Your Mother is one of those characters that you wish got more screen time. He portrays the role of Marshall’s boss and was hilarious every time he was on screen. Not only that, but there was so much more to his character that it just will make you sympathise with him.

Hutch Mansell (Nobody)

Hutch Mansell (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While this role is relatively new, it was great to see Bob Odenkirk channel his inner John Wick. Portraying the role of Hutch, a man who has left his past and living a normal life, Nobody had some great action that saw Odenkirk kick copious amounts of butt. Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Tweets About His Health Status After Suffering a Heart Attack.

Saul Goodman (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul)

Saul Goodman (Photo Credit: Twitter)

This is perhaps the best career of his role and one that established him as a juggernaut of an actor. Portraying the role of a corrupt lawyer, Saul Goodman, Bob Odenkirk won the hearts of fans with his charming portrayal of the character. The character is so good that he ended up getting a prequel show with Odenkirk back in the role.

We hope that Bob Odenkirk continues to have a great career and a healthy life. With this we finish off our list and wish Bob Odenkirk a very happy birthday.

