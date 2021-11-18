Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the state government is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles to reduce pollution.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the chief minister said, "Haryana Govt is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles. We have also prepared a committee of engineers, Gurugram Municipal Corporation commissioner and DC today to look for alternatives to reduce pollution."

Khattar further said, "The directions given to us by the Supreme Court yesterday like closing the schools, colleges and industries for a few days, some thermal plants are also being closed." (ANI)

