Kaithal (Haryana) [India], October 9 (ANI): After an overnight search operation, Haryana Police on Sunday recovered the half-burnt body of a seven-year-old girl who had gone missing on Saturday in a jungle outside Kurar Village, Haryana.

"A forensic team was called to the scene," officials said.

The daughter of a daily wage labourer was reported to be missing from the Kurar Village since 2.30 pm on Saturday. The girl was last seen in CCTV footage with an 18-year-old boy who allegedly kidnapped the girl. The locals could not find her.

After receiving the intimation police reached the village and began searching for the girl. The police constituted different teams for this purpose. After hours of the searching, they found the body on the outskirts of Kurar Village.

"We had received information that a 7-year-old girl has gone missing in Kurar village. After that, we registered an FIR and launched a search operation. Even at the night, our DSP Sajjan Singh was present on the spot. After that, we could not conduct the search operation due to darkness. So in the morning, we launched the search operation again. After that different teams of local police, CIA, and DSP were constituted to conduct the search operation. We found the body of the missing girl but it was in a half-burnt condition. The suspects are being interrogated. And we will try to solve this matter as soon as possible and arrest the culprits," said SP Maqsood Ahmad.

Asked about the CCTV footage, SP Maqsood Ahmad said, "We are questioning the suspect about that CCTV. And they will be arrested as soon as possible. And we stand with the girl's family. We will conduct a postmortem. And according to the report of the medical board, we will take further action."

DSP Sajjan Kumar said the viscera test will be done in Madhuban.

The police investigation is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

