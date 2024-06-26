Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) As the ruling BJP in Haryana is gearing up for the assembly polls to be held in October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a party meeting in Panchkula on June 29.

According to a statement by the BJP's state unit on Wednesday, a series of party meetings are going on regarding the assembly election and its strategy.

"The BJP is moving forward strongly with the goal of forming the government for the third time in Haryana. In this episode, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Panchkula on June 29 to hold a state executive meeting," the statement said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders from the state have claimed that the ruling party will form its government for the third time in a row in Haryana.

On Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, had asked the party workers to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections and reach out to the people to expose the Congress' "falsehood" and "misrule".

Pradhan had addressed a party event in Rohtak along with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Saini, Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and senior party leader Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Haryana BJP said it has started preparations for Shah's visit for the Panchkula meeting.

On Wednesday, an important organizational meeting was held under the chairmanship of district president Deepak Sharma at the party office in Panchkula.

In the meeting, BJP state general secretary Mohan Lal Badoli gave necessary guidelines to party office bearers regarding the arrangements for the meeting.

Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta was also present in the meeting.

Gupta said Shah's visit will infuse new energy in the workers. He told the workers and office bearers that they should work with full strength for the success of the meeting.

